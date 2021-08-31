Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.07, but opened at $35.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 2,084 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $469,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,159 shares of company stock valued at $847,476 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 150.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The business had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.