Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $3.79

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.79, but opened at $3.61. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 35,160 shares traded.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.10 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

