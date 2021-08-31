Harvest Finance Trading 18% Higher Over Last Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $308.10 or 0.00631579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $189.14 million and approximately $273.24 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 645,612 coins and its circulating supply is 613,905 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

