Hathor Hits Market Capitalization of $155.72 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $155.72 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00065249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00132421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.00 or 0.00162337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,417.46 or 0.07300021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.58 or 1.00053781 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.65 or 0.00830204 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

