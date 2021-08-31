HC Wainwright Boosts Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $23.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.
Shares of DVAX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.