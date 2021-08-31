HC Wainwright Boosts Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Price Target to $23.00

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DVAX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DVAX opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

