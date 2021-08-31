HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 300.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NRBO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,175. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.64.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

