HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,289 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 101.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 389,617 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,544 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $34,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $253.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.00. The company has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.38 and a fifty-two week high of $255.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,522,391.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

