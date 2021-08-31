Head to Head Analysis: NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) vs. Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) and NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of Abiomed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Abiomed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of NeuroMetrix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Abiomed and NeuroMetrix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abiomed $847.52 million 19.37 $225.52 million $4.94 73.24 NeuroMetrix $7.38 million 9.22 -$2.09 million N/A N/A

Abiomed has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroMetrix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Abiomed and NeuroMetrix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abiomed 1 1 2 0 2.25 NeuroMetrix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abiomed presently has a consensus price target of $363.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given Abiomed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Abiomed is more favorable than NeuroMetrix.

Risk & Volatility

Abiomed has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroMetrix has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abiomed and NeuroMetrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abiomed 16.51% 16.35% 14.55% NeuroMetrix -14.30% -19.02% -13.50%

Summary

Abiomed beats NeuroMetrix on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc. engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

