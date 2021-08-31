Head to Head Comparison: Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) versus Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Aeva Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Valeo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Aeva Technologies has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valeo has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Valeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeva Technologies N/A -13.41% -8.98% Valeo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aeva Technologies and Valeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeva Technologies N/A N/A -$2.93 million N/A N/A Valeo $18.77 billion 0.37 -$1.24 billion ($2.60) -5.50

Aeva Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aeva Technologies and Valeo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeva Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Valeo 2 4 4 0 2.20

Aeva Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.88%. Given Aeva Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aeva Technologies is more favorable than Valeo.

Summary

Aeva Technologies beats Valeo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies, Inc., through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems segment manufactures systems, modules, and components for climate control and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems segment develops interior controls, driving assistance, interior electronics, and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems segment manufactures lighting and wiper systems. The company was founded on February 10, 1923 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

