Head-To-Head Review: Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) versus BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD)

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) and Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.78, suggesting that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Wireless has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Sierra Wireless’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrewBilt Brewing N/A N/A -1,533.95% Sierra Wireless -10.72% -13.69% -7.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.9% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Sierra Wireless shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BrewBilt Brewing and Sierra Wireless’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrewBilt Brewing $90,000.00 28.93 -$1.32 million N/A N/A Sierra Wireless $448.59 million 1.36 -$49.34 million ($1.79) -9.14

BrewBilt Brewing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sierra Wireless.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BrewBilt Brewing and Sierra Wireless, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Wireless 3 4 5 0 2.17

Sierra Wireless has a consensus target price of $19.46, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Given Sierra Wireless’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Wireless is more favorable than BrewBilt Brewing.

Summary

BrewBilt Brewing beats Sierra Wireless on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services. In addition, it provides cold-water CBD/hemp extraction systems. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc. engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets. The Internet-of-Things Solutions segment involves in digital transformation of enterprises through IoT cloud and connectivity services. The company was founded on May 31, 1993 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

