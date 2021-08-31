Head to Head Survey: Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and FOMO (OTCMKTS:FOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 1 0 3.00 FOMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Logan Ridge Finance currently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Logan Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Logan Ridge Finance is more favorable than FOMO.

Profitability

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 38.91% -0.06% -0.02% FOMO N/A -2,612.42% -210.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Logan Ridge Finance and FOMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.75 -$35.45 million $0.03 893.33 FOMO $90,000.00 82.82 -$1.64 million N/A N/A

FOMO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logan Ridge Finance.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of FOMO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOMO has a beta of 7.95, meaning that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Logan Ridge Finance beats FOMO on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

FOMO Company Profile

FOMO Corp. is a development stage company, which imports, markets and sells electric vehicles. Its technologies include alternative renewable fuels, hybrid electric vehicles, graphene lithium batteries and carbon fiber vehicles. The company is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

