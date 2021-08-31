Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Shares Down 1.3%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.68 and last traded at C$3.78. 175,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 698,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Headwater Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$764.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$37.43 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.2613757 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

