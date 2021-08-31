Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 12th. This is a positive change from Healius’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

About Healius

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

