HeartBout (HB) Price Hits $0.0029 on Major Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $156,560.68 and $74.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. It launched on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

