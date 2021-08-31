Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $173.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce $173.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.52 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $689.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.46 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $691.62 million, with estimates ranging from $690.23 million to $693.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

