Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Hits New 12-Month High at $2.35

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €2.35 ($2.76) and last traded at €2.35 ($2.76), with a volume of 1944020 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €2.33 ($2.74).

HDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.00 and a 200-day moving average of €1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.77.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

