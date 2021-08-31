Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. reduced its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Helios Technologies comprises 3.2% of Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. owned about 0.47% of Helios Technologies worth $23,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:HLIO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.69. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,206. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $86.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

