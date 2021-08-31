Hiblocks Price Reaches $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (HIBS)

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hiblocks has a total market cap of $45.80 million and $421,587.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hiblocks coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hiblocks has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00065716 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.43 or 0.00131376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.92 or 0.00162355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,406.20 or 0.07284127 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,665.40 or 0.99793406 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.50 or 0.00850055 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

