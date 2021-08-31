HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.62

Shares of HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.62 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 172.62 ($2.26). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.60 ($2.26), with a volume of 1,496,091 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.81. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 1.04%.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

