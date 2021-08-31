High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires 68,850 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,850 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC owned about 1.31% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 858,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 183,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $639,000.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 113,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.20.

