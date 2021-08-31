High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $278,429. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $251.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

