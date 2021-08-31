High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,495,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,873 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 138.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,914,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,599 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,233 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 41.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after acquiring an additional 808,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 21.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,346,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,207,000 after acquiring an additional 762,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $121.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,150,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,762. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

