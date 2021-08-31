High Pointe Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,070 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,010,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,933,000 after buying an additional 215,329 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.85. The company had a trading volume of 362,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,841. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.97.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.67.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.