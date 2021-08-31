High Pointe Capital Management LLC Buys 17,450 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 643.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard comprises approximately 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.37. 9,434,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,121. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

