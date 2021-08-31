High Pointe Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.85. 7,019,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.