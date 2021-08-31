High Pointe Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises about 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Humana by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 178,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,953,000 after purchasing an additional 45,992 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 9,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,307,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Humana by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,791,000 after purchasing an additional 22,515 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $405.42. 618,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,355. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $436.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.66. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.35.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

