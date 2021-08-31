High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 283.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,270 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in EQT by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in EQT by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 23,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut EQT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.33. 5,981,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,135,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $12.27 and a 52-week high of $23.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

