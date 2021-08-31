High Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 1.9% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,383,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.56. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

