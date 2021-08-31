High Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,220 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 402,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 47,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.02. 10,233,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,246,209. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $5.62 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Kinross Gold Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.