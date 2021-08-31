High Pointe Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Cabot Oil & Gas accounts for approximately 1.5% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after buying an additional 102,034 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,128 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,730 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,836,000 after acquiring an additional 618,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 135,791 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,531,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,348,035. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

