High Pointe Capital Management LLC Invests $1.42 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $2,141,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.04. 1,111,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,274. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $152.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 120.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

