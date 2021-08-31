High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.53 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,000. Exelon accounts for 2.0% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 101.5% in the second quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after acquiring an additional 893,220 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 65.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $49.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,193,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $49.45.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

