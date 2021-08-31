High Pointe Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Incyte by 105.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Incyte by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Incyte by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Incyte by 6.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 761,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,072,000 after buying an additional 46,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 1,313,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.89. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $71.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.