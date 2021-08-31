High Pointe Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 24,350 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 7,127.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,565,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,500,000 after buying an additional 5,488,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,654,883,000 after buying an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after buying an additional 4,162,277 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $154,587,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Citigroup by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,299,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,521,000 after buying an additional 2,095,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,856,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,722,000. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.