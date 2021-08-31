High Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.8% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 42.6% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 29.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,169,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.98. 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,798,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.95. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.59. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

