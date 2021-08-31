High Pointe Capital Management LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000. High Pointe Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JO. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN in the third quarter worth about $937,000.

JO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 45,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,309. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.01. iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

