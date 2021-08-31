High Pointe Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 2.4% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Newmont by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Newmont by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after buying an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Newmont by 196.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,429,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,969,000 after buying an additional 946,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,835,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

