Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Highwoods Properties worth $25,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIW shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of HIW opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $48.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $185.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.