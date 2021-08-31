Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 53,504 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 467,880 shares.The stock last traded at $146.02 and had previously closed at $145.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hill-Rom by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,641 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,898,000 after acquiring an additional 63,235 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Hill-Rom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 166,630 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Hill-Rom by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

