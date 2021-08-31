Hive Trading Up 10.2% This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $227.42 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hive has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000147 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001546 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,162,476 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.