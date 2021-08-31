HM Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

HM Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 5.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.50. 38,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,683. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.