HM Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,195. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.89.

