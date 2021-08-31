HM Capital Management LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

HM Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $292.17.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

