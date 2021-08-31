HM Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HM Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 46.3% of HM Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $105,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period.

VOO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $415.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $416.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

