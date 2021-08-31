Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $183.39

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.39 ($2.40) and traded as low as GBX 150.40 ($1.96). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 152.50 ($1.99), with a volume of 584,770 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £783.66 million and a PE ratio of 20.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.39.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

