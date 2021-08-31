Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hochschild Mining stock traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 152.10 ($1.99). The company had a trading volume of 713,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,403. The firm has a market capitalization of £781.61 million and a P/E ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 154.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.39. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 144.10 ($1.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60).

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOC shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

