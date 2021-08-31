Hoge Finance (HOGE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $421,389.00

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Hoge Finance has a total market cap of $70.22 million and approximately $421,389.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 405,630,988,725 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

