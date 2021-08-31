Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.1% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after purchasing an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after buying an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

NYSE HON traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $231.89. 138,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

