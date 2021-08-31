HOQU Market Capitalization Tops $608,777.74 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $608,777.74 and $1.61 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

