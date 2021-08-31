Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Holdings Lifted by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Horace Mann Educators worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 7.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,316,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $41.11 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

